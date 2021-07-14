DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to post $4.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.10 billion. DXC Technology reported sales of $4.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year sales of $16.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.60 billion to $16.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.60 billion to $16.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 523,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,469,000 after purchasing an additional 30,075 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,108. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.44. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

