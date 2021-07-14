Dynamic (DYN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $335.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 14th. Dynamic has a market cap of $8.00 million and approximately $335.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,418.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,947.94 or 0.06008689 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $465.10 or 0.01434658 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.13 or 0.00395221 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00137447 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.11 or 0.00617262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.00407686 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.59 or 0.00316450 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

