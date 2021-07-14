Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,486,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,315 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $79,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $55.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.16. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.28.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.48 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

