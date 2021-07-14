EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to report earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43. EastGroup Properties posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $5.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.47. 989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.60. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $173.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $853,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 26,023 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

