EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Hits New 52-Week High at $172.50

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $172.50 and last traded at $172.48, with a volume of 180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.50.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.60.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 58.74%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.