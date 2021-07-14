Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34. Eco has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.75.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

