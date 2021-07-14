Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 243 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.13.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $312.63 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $316.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.68. The firm has a market cap of $198.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

