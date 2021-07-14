Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,996 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $13,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.74.

WFC opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The firm has a market cap of $178.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

