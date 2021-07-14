Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 2,300 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,293.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $828.16.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $956.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $870.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $566.21 and a 1-year high of $965.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

