Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,028 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $12,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.6% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,331 shares of company stock valued at $19,433,162. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

WM opened at $142.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.46 and a 1-year high of $144.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.07%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

