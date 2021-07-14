Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 19.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,721,000 after buying an additional 1,082,078 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,670,000 after buying an additional 765,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,275,000 after buying an additional 687,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,886,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,317,000 after buying an additional 461,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $320.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $187.75 and a one year high of $322.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.80.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In related news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $1,517,600.00. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,599 shares of company stock valued at $130,384,537 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.96.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

