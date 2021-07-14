Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $5.80 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Equinix by 10.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Equinix by 15.2% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist upped their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $864.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $823.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $772.97.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

