Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $8.12 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $215.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $117.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.23 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.51.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.55.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

