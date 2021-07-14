Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $9.54 Million Stock Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.85% of Dynavax Technologies worth $9,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 347.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

DVAX opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.42 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.91% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

