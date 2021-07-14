Edward L. Williams Sells 25,000 Shares of Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) Stock

Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) COO Edward L. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $788,250.00.
Shares of NYSE TLS traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.82. 6,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,615. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84.
Telos Company Profile
