Edward L. Williams Sells 25,000 Shares of Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) Stock

Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) COO Edward L. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $788,250.00.

Shares of NYSE TLS traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.82. 6,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,615. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

