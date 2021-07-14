Efraim Grinberg Sells 10,000 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $303,000.00.

Efraim Grinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $304,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $302,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Efraim Grinberg sold 17,741 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $534,536.33.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $67,815.18.

Shares of NYSE MOV traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.28. 2,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,477. The company has a market cap of $707.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.24. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.38.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Movado Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,263,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

