Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

Shares of EKSO stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.97. 67,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,513. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.20.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EKSO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 9,320.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and rents exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

