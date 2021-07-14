Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives $35.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.44.

ELAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,076,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $230,613,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,300,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,293 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 6,838.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,786,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of -28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.58. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

