Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.15.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.19. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $224.62 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 149.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

