Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.71

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and traded as high as $5.11. Electro-Sensors shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 56,625 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72.

Get Electro-Sensors alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELSE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Electro-Sensors in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electro-Sensors during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electro-Sensors by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electro-Sensors, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The company manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems, which regulate the speed of related machines in production processes.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Electro-Sensors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electro-Sensors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.