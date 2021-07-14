Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:EMED) EVP Barry Moze Sells 35,076 Shares

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:EMED) EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of Electromedical Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04.

Shares of EMED opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Electromedical Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $2.12.

Get Electromedical Technologies alerts:

Electromedical Technologies Company Profile

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. Its products include WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device to relieve chronic and acute pain. Electromedical Technologies, Inc is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Electromedical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromedical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.