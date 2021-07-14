Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 984,764 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 322,267 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.34% of Electronic Arts worth $133,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 442.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 84,100 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 466,322 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $66,964,000 after buying an additional 29,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.33, for a total value of $355,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,651,903.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.46, for a total transaction of $114,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,358,650. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $143.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.09. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.81.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

