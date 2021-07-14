Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Trading Down 3.2%

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) shares were down 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 44,726 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 180,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16.

Electrovaya Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EFLVF)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries to power materials handling electric vehicles, including fork-lifts and automated guided vehicles; and electric transportation applications; as well for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

