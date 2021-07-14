Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 109,261 Shares

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 109,261 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.39, for a total value of $25,937,468.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $767,697.42.

On Monday, June 7th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.72, for a total transaction of $51,685,600.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $49,368,900.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total value of $47,077,639.88.

On Thursday, June 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98.

On Thursday, June 10th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83.

On Thursday, May 20th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88.

NYSE LLY opened at $235.30 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $239.37. The firm has a market cap of $225.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.18.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.87.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

