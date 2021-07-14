Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 109,261 Shares

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 109,261 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.39, for a total value of $25,937,468.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 12th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $767,697.42.
- On Monday, June 7th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.72, for a total transaction of $51,685,600.00.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $49,368,900.00.
- On Friday, July 2nd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total value of $47,077,639.88.
- On Thursday, June 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98.
- On Thursday, June 10th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00.
- On Monday, May 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83.
- On Thursday, May 20th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88.
NYSE LLY opened at $235.30 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $239.37. The firm has a market cap of $225.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.18.
Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.
LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.87.
About Eli Lilly and
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
