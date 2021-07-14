Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Emera from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMRAF traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.58. 1,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,438. Emera has a 12-month low of $38.13 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.42.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

