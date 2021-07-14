EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Purchases £143.52 in Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby purchased 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,196 ($15.63) per share, for a total transaction of £143.52 ($187.51).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Peter Southby bought 13 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,186 ($15.50) per share, for a total transaction of £154.18 ($201.44).

On Thursday, May 13th, Peter Southby bought 13 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,196 ($15.63) per share, for a total transaction of £155.48 ($203.14).

On Thursday, April 22nd, Peter Southby sold 7,342 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($16.64), for a total value of £93,537.08 ($122,206.79).

Shares of EMIS stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,198 ($15.65). 21,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,759. EMIS Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 955 ($12.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,276 ($16.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £758.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,183.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

