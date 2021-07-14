Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Pi Financial restated a hold rating and set a C$6.30 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $947.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

