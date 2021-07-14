Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) versus Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Head to Head Comparison

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endeavour Silver has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Golden Minerals and Endeavour Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Endeavour Silver 0 6 4 0 2.40

Golden Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $1.15, indicating a potential upside of 103.43%. Endeavour Silver has a consensus price target of $6.62, indicating a potential upside of 18.79%. Given Golden Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Endeavour Silver.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Endeavour Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Minerals and Endeavour Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -143.56% -89.15% -54.84% Endeavour Silver 19.42% 7.95% 6.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Golden Minerals and Endeavour Silver’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $5.64 million 16.28 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -8.08 Endeavour Silver $138.46 million 6.83 $1.16 million $0.07 79.57

Endeavour Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Minerals. Golden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endeavour Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Endeavour Silver beats Golden Minerals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico. It also holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property situated in the province of Salta, Argentina; and diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009 as a result of reorganization. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas. It also has exploration and development projects comprising the Terronera property in Jalisco; and the Parral properties in Chihuahua in Mexico. In addition, it holds interests in the Guadalupe y Calvo property located in Chihuahua State, Mexico, as well as in the Aida silver, the Paloma gold, and the Cerro Marquez copper-molybdenum-gold projects located in Chile. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

