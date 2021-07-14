Enegex Limited (ASX:ENX) Insider Ernest Albers Buys 2,729,908 Shares

Enegex Limited (ASX:ENX) insider Ernest Albers acquired 2,729,908 shares of Enegex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$81,897.24 ($58,498.03).

Enegex Company Profile

Enegex Limited explores for, evaluates, and invests in natural resource properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, copper, and PGE deposits. It holds interest in the South West Terrane project covering an area of approximately 3,500 square kilometers located in Western Australia. Enegex Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.

