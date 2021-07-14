Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ENLAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Enel alerts:

OTCMKTS ENLAY traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $9.41. 246,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,727. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68. Enel has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.