Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Short Interest Down 99.5% in June

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the June 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 626,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE ENR traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,047. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.41 and a beta of 1.23. Energizer has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 150.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

