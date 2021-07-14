Energo Market Capitalization Reaches $1.91 Million (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 104% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Energo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energo has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $1,659.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energo has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00051562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00015471 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.04 or 0.00853121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Energo Profile

TSL is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.