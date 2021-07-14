Eneti’s (NETI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

NETI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eneti from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eneti from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NETI opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Eneti has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $198.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $3.95. Eneti had a negative net margin of 276.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eneti will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NETI. Valueworks LLC acquired a new position in Eneti during the first quarter worth $3,105,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter valued at $2,614,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter valued at $1,583,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Condire Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter valued at $19,104,000. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eneti

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

