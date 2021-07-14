Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives $55.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of ENI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.49. 197,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,628. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.07. ENI has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $26.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ENI will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5813 per share. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is -166.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in ENI by 5,470.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 502.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in ENI in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ENI in the first quarter valued at about $150,000.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

