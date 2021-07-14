Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $117.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Entegris has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $126.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.92.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,447. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 6.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

