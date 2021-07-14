EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 18,385 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 315,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,385 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $22,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,575.2% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 205,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 193,098 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.50. 135,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,682,911. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

