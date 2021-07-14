EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,599 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.94. 118,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,090,467. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $157.74 and a one year high of $226.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.