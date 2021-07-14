EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,477 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.2% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $36,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $348.18. The stock had a trading volume of 572,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,088,840. The firm has a market cap of $987.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $332.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.90 and a 52-week high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total value of $26,985,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,278,170 shares of company stock valued at $742,928,478. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Wolfe Research began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KGI Securities began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

