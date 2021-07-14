EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,229 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $54,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $19.47 on Wednesday, hitting $2,566.30. 42,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,561.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,394.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.