EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 29,218 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,218 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $437.67. 296,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,395,136. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $313.24 and a 1 year high of $439.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.