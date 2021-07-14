EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 62.9% over the last three years.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties stock opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.05.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. Analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.