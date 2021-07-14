EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by LSP Investment Advisors LLC

LSP Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 87.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,921,239 shares during the period. EQT makes up about 8.2% of LSP Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. LSP Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $10,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 73.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,497,000 after acquiring an additional 513,775 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of EQT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,217,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $598,592,000 after acquiring an additional 435,133 shares during the period. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $980,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of EQT by 360.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $488,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 73,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,953. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.36.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $949.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on EQT from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EQT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.94.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

