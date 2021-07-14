Equal (EQL) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. One Equal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Equal has a total market capitalization of $451,665.16 and approximately $24,985.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00051237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.96 or 0.00821154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005471 BTC.

About Equal

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

