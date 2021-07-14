Eric Spencer Eissenstat Sells 20,000 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Stock

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 20,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $718,600.00.

NYSE CLR traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.66. 23,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.51. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $40.41.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently -37.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,668,000 after buying an additional 1,666,582 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,222,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after acquiring an additional 870,128 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $8,554,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3,487.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 510,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after buying an additional 496,543 shares in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays cut Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.82.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

