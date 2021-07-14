Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.69

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.69 and last traded at $18.03, with a volume of 21344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESPR. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.27.

The stock has a market cap of $509.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.69.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.84) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,179,126.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,182,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,957,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 575.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 200,573 shares in the last quarter. Meditor Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 2,818,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,618,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 405.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 132,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

