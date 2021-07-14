Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 832 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 559,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,509,000 after buying an additional 122,604 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Citigroup by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Citigroup by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $69.63. The company had a trading volume of 463,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,583,510. The firm has a market cap of $143.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.03.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.58.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

