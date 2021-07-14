Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 186.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Nucor by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 69,222 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 43,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,724,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $555,256.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,686,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

NYSE:NUE traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.44. 4,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,383. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.97. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

