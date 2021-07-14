Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $5.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $489.08. 15,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $304.18 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock worth $956,507 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.