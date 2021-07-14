Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,696 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.50.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $407.65. 3,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,903. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $414.35. The company has a market capitalization of $180.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

