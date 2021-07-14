Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $760,000 Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,693 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth $36,353,000. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in Masco by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 57,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $19,590,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 488.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 27,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 3,186 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $203,521.68. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,842 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,892 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.30. 4,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.22. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $49.79 and a 1-year high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

